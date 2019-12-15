Waco Police investigate early morning hit-and-run

WACO, Texas- Waco Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to South 12th Street and Lasalle on an Auto vs. Pedestrian Crash.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Grace Oheeron lying in the middle of the road unconscious and bleeding from the head.

A witness stated that a vehicle ran the red light and struck Oheeron who was attempting to cross Lasalle.

The suspected vehicle then fled the scene.

Oheeron was transported to Hillcrest.

Officers discovered evidence at the crash which eventually led them to the University Apartments located at 2900 Primrose where an arrest of the suspected driver was made.

It was determined through the investigation that Gabriela Estrada had been driving the car and had struck Oheeron.

Estrada was transported to the hospital to have blood drawn and was given medical clearance.

She was later transported to jail and charged with Intoxicated Assault and Failure to Stop and Render Aid Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Oheeron is expected to survive but suffered multiple serious injuries including head trauma and multiple broken bones. She remains in ICU.