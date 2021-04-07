Waco Police investigate midday shooting

Waco Police are looking for the person who opened fire on another man Wednesday afternoon.

According to officers, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gurley Avenue. A man parked his car because of a mechanical problem.

As the driver got out, another car drove up and a person got out carrying a handgun. Police say the man opened fire several times, but did not hit the other man. Instead, the bullets struck his car.

The suspect drove off without causing any injuries.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Waco Police Department.