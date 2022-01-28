Waco Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Friday evening at the QuikTrip on New Road. At first, police told FOX 44 News the incident involved a shooting.

According to police, it started with a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. Officers say the man stabbed the woman.

That’s when investigators say a third person got involved. Police say at some point, the third person shot the man.

Ambulances took the mand and woman to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest. Neither of their conditions have been released at this time.

Police say the third person is cooperating with the investigation, but the person’s identity has not been released.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.