Waco Police investigate Sunday morning murder

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say just before 3 a.m. a Waco PD patrol officer was at Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital for an investigation when a car pulled into the ER parking lot with two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to one of his arms. The second man received emergency medical care from medical personnel at the hospital, but later died as a result of the gunshot.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Jamaud Jermaine Guilford of Waco, whose family has been notified of his death.

Investigating officers learned through witnesses that the shooting happened while Guilford was driving a car with the first male victim on Waco Dr. near G.L. Wiley Middle School. Officers did respond to that location to process any evidence that may have been there as well. At this time, it is unknown what led up to the shooting or who is responsible for it.