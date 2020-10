Waco, TX- Waco police are looking for suspects in a morning ATM robbery

Early this morning, shortly after 4:15 am, Waco officers were sent to the Extraco Bank on S. University Parks Dr. for an alarm call. When officers arrived they found that the Drive-thru ATM had been broken into.

At this time there is no available suspect description to give on this other than an older model Dodge pickup truck was used during the crime.