Waco Police Investigating Attempted ATM theft

Waco, TX- Waco Police are investigating an early morning attempted ATM theft.

Early this morning patrol officers were sent to Chase Bank on Hewitt Dr. in reference to an ATM theft. After arriving, they found the drive thru ATM machine for Chase Bank laying in the parking lot with a pick up truck and chain attached to it.

Officers later learned that the truck that was left on scene was stolen out of Hewitt. The owners of the truck were notified and at the time did not know that their truck had been stolen.

Waco PD say that they are looking for possibly two suspects , though they do not have a description yet. We will update the story as more information becomes available