Waco Police investigating attempted kidnapping

WACO, Texas – Waco Police were sent to the 2200 block of Meadow Road Monday afternoon in reference to an attempted kidnapping.

After officers arrived, they found out a child was in the area riding a scooter, when the child was reportedly grabbed from behind. The child then fought back and was able to break away from the kidnapper, at which time the child ran home.

Officers worked on trying to develop a suspect description, but were only able to learn it was a man, and that there may have been a car involved. Officers did search the area for any suspicious vehicles and witnesses, but have not been able to locate anything yet.

Investigators are asking anybody with information about this to contact Waco PD at (254)750-7500 or Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP(4357). If you see anything like this in the future, the department also recommends to call 9-1-1.

Source: Waco Police Department