WACO,TX- The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that took place at the 2300 Block of South 2nd Street early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the location around 2:15 a.m. on April 3, 2022, to an after party involving Baylor students when a man not originally invited to the party showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

When officers were en route, the call changed to shots fired, where an argument began and a second man shot and killed the original aggressor.

When officers arrived, the man who shot the original aggressor was not on scene and officers have not been able to speak with him at this time.

The gun shot victim is not a Baylor student and identification is pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is encouraged to call police at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.