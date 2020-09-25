Waco Police Investigating Early morning Murder

Waco, Tx- Waco PD is investigating a homicide that happen early this morning.

At about 7:40 AM Waco officers received a call at 312 Wagon Wheel in Waco initially of a potential suicide of a resident of the home. However, after officers arrived, they were able to learn that something else had happened. The investigation quickly turned from a suicide investigation to a murder investigation.

After investigators from the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit arrived, they learned that a 21 year old male had been shot in a bedroom of the home. He had a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Further evidence found that the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery attempt.

Investigators learned that this house was specifically targeted by the suspect. This is the second shooting attempt at this home, the first being on August 25th . During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house.

At this time, there is no other information available as the investigation is still ongoing. we will have more information as it becomes available.

