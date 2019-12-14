Waco Police investigating Fatal Auto-Pedestrian accident

WACO ,Texas- Waco Police are currently investigating an early morning crash that left one woman dead

Waco PD’s Patrick Swanton says that the accident occurred around 3:30 am. Officers responded to East Waco Drive near the I 35 bridge on an auto/pedestrian crash.



It was determined that a vehicle struck a hispanic female who was walking on Waco Drive. The pedestrian was killed due to the crash.



The Deceased female has been identified. Pending notification of the next of kin, her name is not being released.



Crash reconstruction detectives assisted at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. We will be updating this story as we receive more information