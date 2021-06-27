Waco Police investigating multiple deadly crashes Sunday

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations in reference to vehicle crashes.

The department says the first happened Sunday at 6:14 AM. The Waco Police Department received a call from the Waco Fire Department about a vehicle fire in the 900 blk of Garden Dr.

They say by the time officers arrived on scene, the fire department located a man inside the car believed to be the driver. Investigators know the car struck a tree in the 900 blk of Garden Dr. before bursting into flames but at this time are uncertain as to what led to the collision.

Justice of the Peace Peterson was also notified of the death and has ordered an autopsy.

The second death investigation involves a truck found submerged in the Brazos River near the intersection of University Parks Drive and Colcord Avenue.

The Waco PD Dispatch Center received a call at 10:42 AM Sunday, stating that a pickup truck was in the river.

The Waco Fire Department Dive Team was called to assist on scene. After the WFD Dive Team entered the water, they learned that there was a body inside the truck.

The truck was recovered from the Brazos River with the assistance of Tow King of Waco and the male body was removed by Waco Mortuary.

The department says at this time, it is unknown how long the vehicle had been in the water or where the vehicle entered the water.

Justice of the Peace Lee assisted at the scene and has ordered an autopsy.

Neither male victims’ identity has been confirmed at this time.