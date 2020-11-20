Waco Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Waco,Tx- Waco Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Early this morning at about 1:50 AM, Waco PD officers received a call of SHOTS FIRED at a local bar called Mr. Magoo’s located at 4601 Hodde Dr. in Waco, TX. As officers arrived on-scene, they attempted to speak with multiple individuals to gain information about the possible shooting but were not successful. They did locate multiple shell casings in the parking lot of the establishment, but no other evidence was immediately seen.

A short time later, Waco PD received a call that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Unfortunately, before officers could arrive at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim was a 19-year-old Hispanic male whose name has not been released.