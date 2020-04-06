Waco police investigating shooting on N. 6th Street

WACO, Texas- Waco Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting.

At 11:20 am Waco officers were sent to the 1300 block of North 6th Street in reference to a shooting.

As officers arrived, they learned that a house had been struck by multiple bullets fired from an unknown suspect.

There was also a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a nearby convenient store that was struck by stray bullets as well.

There were no reported injuries in relation to this shooting and its unknown at this time if this shooting is related to other recent shootings.

Officers on-scene were also working to develop a suspect description in the shooting.

This investigation is still ongoing.