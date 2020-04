WACO, Texas- Waco investigators are currently looking for Roderick Dugas, who was reported missing.

Roderick was last seen by his father on March 24th, 2020.

There is no clothing description on what he may be wearing.

Roderick also suffers from PTSD and has not been taking his medication.

If you see him around town please call Waco PD at (254)750-7500 or contact Det Reyes at (254)750-7619.