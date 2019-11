The Waco Police Department is running both a criminal and internal investigation after an officer is accused of assault.

Officers got a call Sunday night from a woman who said Heath Mynar assault her. Mynar was off duty at the time.

The officers took him into custody on a charge of assault. Mynar was booked into the McLennan County Jail. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released.

The 20-year department veteran is on administrative leave during the investigations.