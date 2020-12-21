Waco Police Officer loses battle with cancer

Waco police confirm the loss of a 16-year veteran of the force to cancer.

Officer William Michael McKinney died Saturday.

Officer McKinney was a graduate of the 55th Waco Police Academy on February 18, 2005. Prior to joining the department, he attended Whitney High School and graduated in 1989. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1991-1994. While in the Navy he attended Master of Arms School and was a military policeman. He received an Honorable Discharge from the US Navy in 1994. His military awards included the National Defense Service Medal, South Asia Service Medal and Bronze Star.

After his military service, Officer McKinney attended Hill College in 1996 with a course of study as an Emergency Medical Tech. He then attended MCC Fall 2003 where he received his Fire Academy Certification.

Officer McKinney started his career with the Waco Police Department as a Police Recruit on September 7, 2004. He was commissioned as a Police Officer on January 11, 2005. On July 22, 2005, Officer McKinney took a short leave from Waco PD to become a Waco Firefighter. He was rehired as a Waco Police Officer on January 7, 2008 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

On January 30, 2011, Offficer McKinney transferred to the Street Crimes Unit where he spent the next 3 ½ years before returning to the Patrol Division on June 15, 2014. On November 27, 2016, Officer McKinney transferred to the Drug Enforcement Section where he served as a detective until yesterday. During his time at Waco PD, Officer William Michael McKinney received several awards including the Waco Police Department’s Life Saving Award, the Certificate of Merit award, 3 Meritorious Unit Awards, and several written commendations.

Officer McKinney leaves behind his wife and a daughter, his father, his sister, several relatives and friends, as well as a grateful police family.