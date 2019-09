Waco police offices raided a smoke shop, searching for illegal drugs and gambling.

The Drug Enforcement Unit, SAFE Unit, and SWAT team went to the BRC Smoke shop on North 25th Street. They detained fifteen people and say they found 19 illegal 8-liner games.

Three people were arrested on Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity charges:

Denisha Bryan

Hakim Janae Neal

Blake Edward Roulac

Additional arrests and charges are expected.

Investigators say they also found drugs and $7,000 in cash.