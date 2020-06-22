Waco Police report multiple weekend shootings

WACO, Texas- Waco Police report three shootings over the weekend, and one shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Police identified the victim as Tyreese Carrol as the victim of a early morning shooting on June 20th at North Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air near Whataburger.

The victim was taken, in a private vehicle, to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Hospital staff was unable to revive him.

Shortly after midnight on June 21, 2020, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Olive Street for a shot fired call.

Officers found 2 men, ages 18 and 43, were shot by what is to be believed as a handgun. One victim was shot in the foot and the other in the thigh.

Police fpund multiple shell casings from multiple calibers of weapons that struck houses and vehicles on the street.

There are no suspects in the case at this time, but officers believe a black 4-door sedan was involved.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Proctor Ave shortly after 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police found a house on the street had been struck by 6 bullets.

No one was injured during this shooting.

Residents heard a vehicle speed away, but did not see what kind of vehicle it was.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.