Waco (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has named a primary suspect in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th.

The suspect is 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane just after 6 a.m.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia

Garcia is 5’4” has black/gray hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know any information involving this investigation, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. You can also report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $2,000.