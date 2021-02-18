Waco Police Searching for Missing Man

Charles Robinson, 42

Waco, Tx- Waco Police are currently looking for a missing Waco man.

42 year old Charles Robinson was last seen at a corner store near S. 3rd St. and La Salle Ave. The store clerk at the store remembered seeing Charles yesterday and told officers that Charles got a ride from someone but he did know who or where he went after.

Charles’s family say they are very worried about him, especially during the winter weather. If you know of his whereabouts, Waco Police are urging you to call them at (254)750-7500.