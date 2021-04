Linda Walker Long

Waco, TX- Police are looking for a missing woman who is suffering from dementia.

Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen April 25th and was seen wearing white and black pajama pants, a white t-shirt with no sleeves, and a blue jean jacket. Ms. Long is 5’2″, 135-140 pounds

According the reporting person. she does not have access to a car and may be on foot. She was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of McFerrin Ave.