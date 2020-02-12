Waco Police searching for suspect after 2 injured in overnight shooting

WACO, Texas- Waco Police report responding to an overnight shooting last night shortly after 9:30 pm.

Waco Officers working an off-duty job at South Terrace Apartments reported a discharge of firearms.

Upon checking the area they located a victim with a gunshot wound in his right arm in the 1200 block of Carter. Shortly after the discovery of the first victim, a second victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

Initially, one of the victims was evasive about what happened.

Investigating officers were able to discover that the three victims were sitting in a car, in the parking lot of 200 Lyndon Circle.

The victims stated two black men approached the vehicle and began firing multiple rounds into the vehicle.

One victim stated he was struck in the back, fled from the vehicle, and was briefly pursued by a suspect. That victim hid until the suspects left, went to a friend’s house, and was transported to the hospital.

An additional victim said he was not struck during the initial shooting, ran away and then circled back to the scene. He encountered the suspects again and was shot in the right arm.

The third victim ran from the vehicle and has not been accounted for. The third victim is not believed to have been hit by the gunfire.

A large amount of narcotics was recovered from the victims’ vehicle.

It is important to note: In several of the shootings that have occurred in the past few weeks, investigating officers are finding evidence of drugs and the potential sale of these narcotics.