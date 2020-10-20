Waco police seek crimefighting help from citizens with security cameras

Waco police are asking that people with security cameras share images their cameras pick up to help solve crimes.

Spokesman Garen Bynum says that many times officers try to locate people with cameras by going door to door after a crime has been committed, but often this is difficult and time consuming.

After researching different ways of making this task easier, Bynum says officers have developed a process to help identify places and locations that have security cameras facing public areas such as parking lots and roadways.

They have set up a link allows citizens and businesses to simply sign up and identify where their security cameras are facing. The information in this link will be placed in a spread-sheet that will be used by detectives to help them identify suspects that have committed crimes in view of security cameras that are present.

Bynum says some may be hesitant about signing up for this, but notes the information gathered with this initiative will be a valuable tool for detectives to utilize for ongoing investigations.

He says “We as a police department thank you for considering this and look forward to continuing to find ways to better serve our community.”

Here is a link for those who would like to participate is below.