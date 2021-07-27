Waco police seek help in finding missing man

Waco police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing by his family.

The family reported he is without his medication and that he sometimes gets confused.

Jerry l. pate is a 67-year-old white male, 5’8″ to 6′ tall and weighing around 140 pounds.

He has gray/blue eyes and a long gray beard.

He was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a solid blue shirt, and white tennis shoes. along with a navy-blue colored hat with the word “Army” on the front.

He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

It is reported that he may suffer a variety of medical and mental health issues.

If anyone sees Mr. pate they are asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.