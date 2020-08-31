Waco police seek hit and run driver

Waco police are looking for the driver of a pickup who left the scene of a Saturday night crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck fled on foot, leaving his passenger behind.

Police say the black Chevrolet Silverado pickup had been seen by officers a few minutes earlier traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers had attempted to stop the truck near Wooded Acres and Cobbs Drive, but quickly gave up the pursuit when the driver turned off his lights and drove into a North Waco neighborhood.

The truck was found a short time later near Arroyo and Live Oak after it had been involved in a collision.

It was then that it was learned a pedestrian had been injured.

Police report the passenger in the truck was still on the scene and had, as described by officers, ” for the most part” was being cooperative.

The driver of the pickup fled on foot and as of Monday morning had not been located.