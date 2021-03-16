Waco police seek men wanted for taking large “package”

Waco police are hoping someone can help them identify two men who loaded up a rather large package from a local business and drove away with it in broad daylight.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said it happened March 1 at Buddy’s Home Furnishings in the 900 block of North Valley Mills Drive.

The men were first believed to have carried out two lamps, then picked up a couch still in a large box and managed to carry it out and load it on top of their vehicle before driving away.

The property taken was valued at over $1,000.

They were caught in security camera photos.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men are asked to contact Detective Tynes with the Waco Police Department at 254-750-3623 and refer to case # 21-3097.