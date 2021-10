Waco Police detectives are looking for help in identifying women who were involved in a fight that resulted in damage at a local restaurant.

The incident occurred about 7:00 p.m. September 27 at the El Ranchito at 2310 Waco Drive.

Anyone with information on the identity of those involved or who might be able to provide any information is asked to contact Detective Tynes at the Waco Police Department at 254-750-3623 and refer to case #21-15987.