Waco Police Victim Services Department seeks volunteers

The Waco Police department Victim Services Department is seeking volunteers and applicants for its training academy program.

The department works with crime victims and will receive training in death notifications, helping those close to homicide victims, suicides, sexual assault victims, victims or robberies or family violence and even officer injuries.

The training program lasts two weeks with the next academy beginning February 15th.

Classes are on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. til 9:00 p.m.

The academy includes a total of 35 hours of training and includes one ride-along with a Waco police officer.

Graduates of the program will assist at crime scenes and working in the field.

Applications are accepted year round with new classes announced on the City of Waco website, Facebook, City Talk Radio, WCCC-TV and via the water bill mailings.

Applicants have to clear a background check and must have no criminal history.

Bilingual applicants are also needed.

Information on the program and the academy may be obtained by calling the Director of Victim Services at 254-750-7526 or the Volunteer Coordinator at 254-750-7527