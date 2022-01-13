Two Waco police officers entered a burning house Wednesday morning to alert occupants that they needed to get out.

A Waco Fire Department reported that a passerby had noticed smoke coming from the roof area of the house at 1607 Connor Avenue and called 9-1-1 to report the fire.

He then tried to alert occupants by pounding on the door but got no response.

Two Waco police officers made there way inside through the front door and woke two people up.

The first firefighters on the scene reported flames coming from the roof area and as they entered the house, met the two officers helping the occupants out, who were reported groggy and said they had not been aware the house was on fire.

The officers involved were Jennifer Ratliff and Nicholas Crosswhite.

Firefighters then learned there were still others in the house and firefighters were able to get them out safely.

The occupants told firefighters they had lost power when they went to bed Tuesday night and that a circuit breaker had to be reset to get the power back on.

The report indicated that the most fire and smoke damage was in the attic and that it appeared the fire had started in the attic above the living room.

The report indicated the fire was being classified as accidental due to an electrical problem.

Those displaced were staying with family in town.