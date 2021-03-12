Waco Police Warn of Gift Card Scammers

Waco,TX- Waco PD are warning the community after an increase in gift card scam cases.

Waco Police are saying that they are seeing an increase in reports of thieves targeting victims into purchasing gift cards and stealing the money when victims give the scammers the gift card information.

Police are emphasizing that no legitimate business, law enforcement or other governmental agency will ever ask you to purchase gift cards and give them the number to redeem the newly purchased gift cards. If someone asks you to do this, it is a scam.

The thieves will claim over the phone that you have outstanding warrants, they overpaid a refund they were trying to give you, they need to check your computer for security breaches, etc. If any type of call like this leads to the caller asking you to purchase gift cards, it is a scam and the money will be lost.