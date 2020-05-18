Waco Police warning about more online scams

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is warning Central Texans to be on the lookout for more potential scams in area.

“It’s not uncommon for us to see a slight increase in financial type scams during tax return season,” says Officer Garen Bynum.

The Waco Police Department took to Facebook Monday morning to warn Central Texans about a rise in financial scams.

“People tend to have more money to spend during that time, so it’s not uncommon for this kind of action,” says Bynum.

These scams include rental agreements, advertising, church donations, taxes – and even man’s best friend.

“People from within our community or outside our community will see an animal, whether it be a dog or something along that nature, for sale online. And they will actually set up something to purchase that animal. Then the person they are purchasing the animal from will reach out via text or something of that nature and they will ask them to pay for the animal,” says Bynum.

Once the payment is made, the victim will never see the animal again.

“We’ve seen it as, ‘Hey, this animal will cost $900. Can you just pay me $900 in gift cards and then send me the numbers on the gift cards?,'” says Bynum.

The one thing all these scams have in common? They are all dealt with over the phone or online. According to Waco PD, the best way to avoid falling victim to one of these scams is to make the deal in person.

“If your going to pay $1,000, you need to try and meet with the other half of this deal in person. A lot of the times, a lot of these scams that we are seeing, these people are never available to meet in person. It’s all over the phone,” says Bynum.