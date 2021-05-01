Waco Police warns of area Phone Scam

Waco, Texas- Waco Police are warning residents of a new scam affecting residents.

According to officers, someone is calling and claiming to be the Waco Police Department to let them know that they have some type of warrants that they need to take care of.

On the Department’s Facebook page, Waco PD says that this is something that they would never do and that if you do have warrants, unless you are directly speaking with a detective that you already know, officers would not ask you to pay fines over the phone.