Waco Police warns public of dating app safety after weekend shootings

WACO, Texas – Waco Police have found a connection with the three early morning shootings from last Sunday which killed a 23-year-old man and injured two more men – they were all on the same dating app.

Waco PD believes the victims may have been meeting up with someone they met on the app when they were shot, but it is unclear whether they intended to meet with the shooter or not.

With the shootings happening in such a close proximity, police had a hunch they had some sort of connection.

“With all three of those shootings being within just a few blocks of each other, investigators immediately started looking into the connection,” Officer Garen Bynum said. “We learned that all three used a dating app.”

Now, through their Facebook page, they are urging community members to be vigilant when meeting strangers.

“We’re not discouraging the use of dating apps, so understand that. But we want people to be smart about what they’re doing,” Bynum said. “If you’re gonna meet someone for the first time ever, it should probably be in a public place somewhere where you know you’re gonna be surrounded by other people, where you’re not just gonna be out in a dark place somewhere.”

Even in an area where Bynum says the police frequent, the three shooting calls in the same night raised some red flags.

“Three calls in this particular fashion is not a normal thing,” Bynum said. “I think [it’s] part of the reason why it’s gotten the attention it has gotten.”

With the shooter still at large and over 25 million Americans using dating apps on smartphones, police made sure to get the word out quickly.

“We felt it important to push this information out to the public pretty quickly, because the one thing we don’t know or didn’t know is is there gonna be a next victim? Who that next victim could be,” Bynum said. “We felt it very important to push the information out about the safety of meeting someone that you’ve never met.”

Waco Police do not have a suspect in the case, and they will not disclose which app the victims were using.