Carrier’s “Fighting the Good Fight” offers first-hand testimonies and personal reflections from principals of color from across U.S.

WACO, Texas – G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School Principal Dr. Isaac Carrier has co-edited a book of personal experiences of African-American school administrators and their commitment to social justice and equity.

In Carrier’s Fighting the Good Fight: Narratives of the African-American Principalship, contributors share their triumphs and challenges and offer strategies for aspiring school leaders.

Published by Word & Deed Publishing Inc., and co-edited by Dr. Aaron J. Griffen – a former principal and current Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for DSST Public Schools – the book features 35 chapters of reflections from practitioner-scholars who are providing transformational leadership amidst historical and systemic barriers in education.

Carrier has over 27 years of experience as a teacher, campus and central office administrator, and educational consultant. He joined Transformation Waco as principal of G.W. Carver Middle School in June 2020.

Carrier and Griffen will discuss their book in a webinar marking the start of Black History Month on February 1. The session will be hosted by Pure Edge, Inc., a private foundation which provides professional development to enhance social emotional learning in schools.

Source: Transformation Waco