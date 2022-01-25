WACO, Texas – G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School Principal Dr. Isaac Carrier has co-edited a book of personal experiences of African-American school administrators and their commitment to social justice and equity.
In Carrier’s Fighting the Good Fight: Narratives of the African-American Principalship, contributors share their triumphs and challenges and offer strategies for aspiring school leaders.
Published by Word & Deed Publishing Inc., and co-edited by Dr. Aaron J. Griffen – a former principal and current Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for DSST Public Schools – the book features 35 chapters of reflections from practitioner-scholars who are providing transformational leadership amidst historical and systemic barriers in education.
Carrier has over 27 years of experience as a teacher, campus and central office administrator, and educational consultant. He joined Transformation Waco as principal of G.W. Carver Middle School in June 2020.
Carrier and Griffen will discuss their book in a webinar marking the start of Black History Month on February 1. The session will be hosted by Pure Edge, Inc., a private foundation which provides professional development to enhance social emotional learning in schools.
Source: Transformation Waco