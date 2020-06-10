Waco Radio station’s ‘Stop the Music’ forum addresses social injustice

WACO, Texas – The killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer has caused conversations around the country about where we go from here and how we move forward in our communities.

94.5 The Beat in Waco stopped the music to have this conversation.

“We entertain, but we also have to educate our community. So we can come up with actionable steps so we can help cure this or bridge a gap between the community and police so that this doesn’t happen again,” said Jazzy the Midday Princess, a radio host at 94.5 the beat.

Hour by hour on Tuesday afternoon, different groups walked into the radio station to have a candid conversation about how to change Waco for the better.

Young activist responsible for organizing peaceful protests talked about their experiences and informed listeners about their plans to turn those protests into voting power.

“The presidential election, that is important. But also the smaller elections are very important, because that’s what controls our daily life. How clean our water is, and our schools, and all of that type of stuff like that,” Tneyah Thomas told FOX44 News.

“The protest isn’t going to end it, and everything will be okay. We’re going to have to push and actually take real change, and that includes, like I said, becoming entrepreneurs, taking other jobs other than just like entertainment jobs. It takes voting,” said De’Viar Woodson.

Activists tell FOX44 News while this conversation was ignited by the George Floyd case, the principles apply to all people.

“When we get this going, we can also reach out to our Latino brothers and sisters, our Asian-Americans, Middle Eastern. We all have the same fight together,” said Kennede Walker.

Elected officials like McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller and City Council Member Andrea Barefield engaged in the conversation, but also admired the tenacity of the generation behind them springing into action.

“To see them still step out on their own and carry this, I’m just emboldened to know that although we’re going through this, and as a young man, I don’t want you to think that this is what America looks like,” Commissioner Miller said.

“I think its incredibly important that we, pardon the Waco pun, have come out of our ‘silos’ and are communicating with one another. Because if you don’t have a conversation, you’ve got the mayor, you’ve got the sheriff in there. You’ve got the chief of police and the deputy city manager talking with an urban radio station, all ears to hear the concerns of our citizens. That’s powerful,” said Councilwoman Barefield.

The last session of the day was jam packed with law enforcement officers addressing key issues like accountability, equity and fairness.

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt, Mayor Kyle Deaver, City Manager Bradley Ford, the District Attorney Barry Johnson and Sheriff Parnell McNamara were all that table hearing from concerned callers and discussing solutions.

“I want every one of our officers doing the right thing the right way, for the right reasons, from their heart, even when its the hard thing to do,” Chief Holt said in the forum.

Jazzy the Midday Princess tells FOX44 News now that they’ve had that conversation, it’s time to prepare to act on what they know now.

“This is definitely the first step. We have to get a lot of people registered to vote, and then we have to get them out there to vote because we have to hold our city councilmen, our mayors, our DA’s, our judges, we’ve got to hold them accountable because they’re the ones who are who are going to make these decisions,” she said.