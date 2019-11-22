Waco Regional Airport among nine Texas airports to receive grants

WACO, Texas – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao has announced today the Department of Transportation will award $26.5 million in airport infrastructure grants to nine airports in the state of Texas – including in Waco.

With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested a historic $10.8 billion in more than 2,000 American airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

Chao announced the following airports in Texas will receive grants:

• Giddings-Lee County Airport–$1.3 million to reconstruct runway lighting.

• Sugar Land Regional Airport–$2 million to build a taxiway.

• Laredo International Airport–$4 million to rehabilitate an apron.

• Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport–$2 million to rehabilitate an apron.

• McAllen Miller International Airport–$9 million to improve airport drainage.

• Mineral Wells Airport–$1.4 million to rehabilitate an apron, runway and taxiway.

• Post-Garza County Municipal Airport–$820,000 to reconstruct a runway, reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.

• San Antonio International Airport–$3.25 million to rehabilitate a taxiway.

• Waco Airport–$2.4 million to rehabilitate a taxiway.

The Administration not only supports infrastructure through funding – it is making it possible to deliver these much-needed improvements more quickly. The Department is working hard to streamline the approval process, cut unnecessary red tape and reduce unnecessary, duplicative regulations that do not contribute to safety.

These investments and reforms are especially timely because the U.S. economy is robust, growing by 2.8 percent in the first half of 2019. Employers have added more than 6 million jobs since January 2017. The unemployment rate is still a remarkable 3.6 percent—the lowest in 50 years.

Source: Federal Aviation Administration