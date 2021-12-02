Waco Regional Airport hosting temporary TSA PreCheck Application Center

WACO, Texas – Waco travelers will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck® program at the Waco Regional Airport.

The City of Waco says the airport is a convenient location to sign up for the program, whch lets enrolled travelers to “travel with ease” with an expedited security screening process.

The program will be taking place from December 6 through 10. The pop-up office will be located inside the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area.

The program allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear, and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck program nationwide.

People can visit the Transportation Security Administration TSA PreCheck® website at tsa.gov/precheck to register and schedule an appointment for the upcoming enrollment event. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. Eligible documents include a current U.S. passport, or driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person at the enrollment location for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.

The application fee is $85, and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash or personal checks are not accepted.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within two weeks – which is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, as well.

Source: City of Waco