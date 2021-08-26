Waco restaurant assists with Humane Society of Central Texas fundraiser

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas received a generous donation from Old Chicago Pizza on Thursday.

The restaurant closed its doors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and did not re-open until last month. Old Chicago management asked their staff to choose a local nonprofit to receive proceeds from their re-opening, and they chose the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The restaurant donated 100 percent of proceeds from all drink orders during their soft opening events, and additional proceeds from the sale of specific menu items and online orders for the first month they were open. The Humane Society received a check in the amount of $7,289.14. This money will be used to boost their Community Cares Fund, which helps keep pets and people together – especially during hard times.

This is a win-win for the community and for the shelter, because it prevents people from going through the heartache of giving up their furry family member – and the shelter doesn’t fill up with pets. The fund also helps families reclaim their animals from the shelter, helps people comply with requirements from Animal Control to ensure their animals’ safety and well-being, provides dog owners with professional training for pets with unusually challenging behaviors, and distributes pet food and supplies to families in need.

The goal of the fund is to keep pets and people together so the shelter can serve as a last resort for animals who really need to be there.

If your business would like to hold a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Central Texas, or contribute to the Community Cares Fund, you can contact the shelter at 254-754-1454.

