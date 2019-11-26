Waco Restaurant Gives Back To Less Fortunate

WACO, Texas – The Clay Pot restaurant in Waco, hosted it 2nd annual Thanksgiving Feast on Monday.

The event was geared to feeding at least 200 people in the community.

“I see a lot of homeless people downtown, wandering. I just want to welcome them, show them that we care,” says restaurant owner Thanh Lee.

Items on the menu included sweet potato casserole, stuffing, and everyone’s favorite – turkey!

The food was produced locally in Central Texas.

“We purchased the turkey from Black Land Farm out in Rieselm and we purchased the sweet potatoes from China Spring,” says Lee.

At least 40 volunteers came to help prepare the feast, from cooking to organizing silverware. Their biggest goal was to give back.

“Those of us who’ve been fortunate to have those blessings, we need to give those back. So I always feel great giving back the blessings that I get,” says volunteer Jennifer Oliver.

The Clay Pot Restaurant is currently accepting donations for next year’s Thanksgiving Feast.