Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas – A Waco restaurant with a strong following went up in flames Thursday night.

The entry and kitchen of Harvest on 25th was destroyed. The owners say an electrical fire sparked in the front room. The building is said to have minor smoke damage. There was no one in the building at the time of the fire.

Friends of the restaurant set it up to help the Harvest on 25th team get things back up and running.

There is a GoFundMe link set up for any donations to go to the Harvest team. The restaurant will be shut down until further notice, but you can always check for updates on the Harvest on 25th Facebook page.