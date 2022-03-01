A suspect in a Waco armed robbery has been arrested in Bell County and has been moved to the McLennan County Jail.

Nathaniel Dwight Atkison remained in the jail Tuesday on a total of three separate robbery charges.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said one of the charges was in connection with the September 21, 2021 robbery of a convenience store in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road.

Officers were called to the store in reference to a robbery and when they arrived, they learned a man had come into the store and robbed the clerk at gun point, taking money from the register.

An investigation began and it was found that Adkinson was a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He was later found and taken into custody in Bell County.