Waco Salvation Army opens doors as summer cooling center

WACO, Texas – Central Texas summers can get really hot. For this summer, like many summers before, the Waco Salvation Army is offering their community kitchen as a cooling center.

“Individuals are able to come in and get out of the hot air, the sun, and the heat, and come into the building, and they can sit in air conditioning,” says McLennan County Salvation Army Commanding Officer Maj. James Taylor.

Maj. Taylor says they try to maintain a healthy lifestyle for the homeless community.

“We don’t want anyone having a heatstroke. We don’t want anyone getting dehydrated and getting sick,” says Maj. Taylor.

The cooling center will open during peak temperatures. The Salvation Army staff fills up their cooler everyday with drinks for people to grab in front of the Community Kitchen.

“[They] take whatever they need and stay hydrated, and we leave that out all the time,” says Maj. Taylor.

It’s all in the line with the Salvation Army’s motto, “Doing the most good by serving the community.”

“This is just a way we can help take care of our community, and in particular the people that are homeless and have nowhere else to go to cool down,” says Maj. Taylor.

But of course, the Salvation Army can’t do it all by themselves. They go through half a pallet of water every day, so there is a need for donations.

“And you can bring it to the Salvation Army, either at 300 Webster Avenue, or you can bring it to the thrift store at 4721 W. Waco Drive,” says Maj. Taylor.

The Waco Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers to help them out in the Community Kitchen. You can click here to sign up.