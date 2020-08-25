Waco Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Laura

WACO, Texas – The Salvation Army in Waco is preparing to mobilize as Hurricane Laura heads into the Gulf of Mexico.

20 Salvation Army Disaster Units in Texas and neighboring states are stocked and ready to go once Hurricane Laura leaves the area. One of those units is in Waco.

Bryan Eggers, a volunteer with the Salvation Army in Waco, has been with the organization since 2012 – and he’s seen his fair share of storms.

“I’ve been on several local disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes and thunderstorms that have hit the area,” says Eggers.

Eggers is preparing to head down to the Texas Coast with a Salvation Army Mobile Kitchen Unit to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“This is a mobile kitchen. It is to provide meals and water and drinks to help people substantiate through the storm and past the storm,” says Eggers.

“We are gassed up and we’re cleaned up and loaded up. We are ready to go when the call comes to move out. We’re not sure exactly when that will be, but as Laura continues to make progress through the Gulf, it’s going to be sooner than later,” says Major Jim Taylor, with the Salvation Army.

Each of these mobile units can deliver up to 1,500 meals per day, but COVID-19 is presenting some new challenges for the way the Salvation Army operates.

“We’re going to keep the social distancing. We’re going to have masks on and gloves on. We’re going to be handing out masks and gloves for those who may need them,” says Eggers.

It’s also presenting as a challenge for the volunteers who are considered high risk.

“Right now a lot of senior members are getting up in years, so we’re looking new volunteers to come in. We’re steadily looking for volunteers, so if you feel like doing it please step up and help the community. There is no greater joy than seeing the pride of a family coming up or the excitement or joy knowing that there are still people out there who care,” says Eggers.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can click here to learn more or call 254-756-7271.