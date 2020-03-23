Waco school distributes learning packets for students

WACO, Texas – School may be out, but the learning does not stop!

Parents of Waco’s Bells Hill Elementary students drove in Monday to pick up learning materials for their kiddos.

Teachers put together the packets containing reading, math, and journaling exercises.





FOX44 News got a chance to speak with Principal Rebekah Mechel.

“We’re just excited the students will be able to work on those at home and reach out to their teachers to get any support they might need with the packets,” says Mechel.

Mechel says the packets should take students a few weeks to complete.