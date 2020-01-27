Waco school gets new name

WACO, Texas – A small but significant name change happened in Waco Monday afternoon.

The Reicher Catholic School officially changed its name to Bishop Louis Reicher School. The new name pays tribute to the school’s founder of the same name, who opened its doors in 1954.

Renaming the school is an effort to unify the elementary and high schools under one identity.

“This may sound simple, but wearing one team jersey actually helps people play on one team,” school priest Father Ryan Higdon said. “So that’s kind of our hope and our dream.”

Higdon also said Reicher joked both schools were always named after him and not entirely after the saint Louis. Now, they are definitively under his name.

This is in connection with a new partnership formed with the University of Dallas. The school says the new collaboration will give students access to the university’s resources, such as summer programs.

The school says it will also improve the Catholic curriculum.