Waco schools get Red Ribbon Week surprise

WACO, Texas – Red Ribbon Week has kicked off across the nation, and the Waco Police Department is doing its part to raise drug awareness.

Waco law enforcement spent time Tuesday at the Speegleville Elementary School educating students on the importance of saying no to drugs.

The Pre-K to fourth grade students were surprised to see the McLennan County Sheriff’s chopper land at their school, with several law enforcement vehicles following.

Students from each class got a chance to get up close and personal with the law enforcement units while learning why staying away from drugs is important.

“I would say that it’s important for the kids to know about drugs because, you know, if we keep things in secret, curiosity gets in the way,” says Waco Crime Stoppers coordinator A.J. Smith. “Like, if we’re up front, we’re like, ‘Look, this is an issue. This is a problem. This is something to be aware of. Don’t do it.’ Make some of that secrecy. Not draw them towards trying it, potentially. I would say that a lot of our crime that we have somehow gets related to drugs.”

The Police Department will visit other schools for the next two days with the same mission.