Waco schools spread Christmas cheer at City Hall

WACO, Texas – It’s beginning to sound like Christmas as the “Sounds of the Seasons” concerts are once again taking over Waco City Hall!

The annual event is a series of holiday concerts throughout the month for Waco school choirs to perform. Tunes echo from the lobby all the way to the top floor of the building and workers are often seen distracting themselves by watching the concerts.

The Tennyson Middle School choir performed Wednesday for approximately 30 minutes. They featured holiday favorites like “Angels We Have Heard on High” and contemporary tunes like “December, 1963” by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Similar concerts can be seen (and heard) all month long at City Hall. You can follow select concerts on our website and our Facebook page.