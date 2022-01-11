U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry apprehended a man at the Juarez Lincoln International Bridge who had an outstanding warrant out of Waco for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

“Our frontline officers help keep our communities safe by apprehending travelers with outstanding warrants for a variety of crimes, including those of a sexual nature that impact children,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The capture took place Sunday at the Juarez Lincoln International Bridge.

A CBP officer processing commercial bus traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Erick Omar Lopez Cruz, a 43-year-old male Mexican citizen and United States Lawful Permanent Resident, for a secondary inspection.

After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, entered by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department out of Waco.

CBP officers confirmed the warrant to be active, then turned Lopez Cruz over to the custody of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.