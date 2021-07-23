Waco sex assault suspect tracked down in Dallas, brought back

Waco police report a suspect in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old victim has now been brought to face charges after a fugitive task force tracked him down.

As police investigated the attack on the child after it was reported in April, they developed Caleb Bynnom as a suspect and later learned he was no longer in the area.

When they determined that he might be living in Dallas, they enlisted the help of the North Texas Fugitive Task Force who found him, arrested him and took him initially to the Dallas County Jail.

Following the extradition process, he was brought back to Waco and booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday on charges of sexual assault and indecency with a child, both second degree felonies.

By midday Friday bond had not been set.