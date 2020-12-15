Waco shelter helping people stay warm

WACO, Texas – My Brothers Keeper Homeless Shelter is offering people a place to stay warm during the cold nights.

“We are still following our cold weather policy that we have. The only difference is that if we meet capacity of COVID during cold weather, then we have a designated location that we would put the overflow of folks,” says Carlton Willis, Executive Director at Mission Waco.

During this time, the shelter and the Salvation Army continue to offer full services for the homeless.

“The folks that are staying with us they have a place to shower. We do the meals for them between us and Salvation Army. We provide meals, transportation to appointments, they can do laundry over there as well, and we have a place for them to just hang out,” says Willis.

The shelter is only allowing people from the state of Texas inside the facility to limit the chances for COVID-19 exposure. One precautionary step the shelter has in place to maximize the safety of others is to require everyone to do a COVID-19 screening before being allowed inside.

“If we have someone who has been exposed, or has been tested positive for COVID, we have a relationship with the city where they have provided a hotel that they work with that will quarantine the folks,” says Willis.